Rugby runs through Moore family’s veins

If the old adage is true that talent runs in the family, then the Moore family of Two Wells has it in spades.

The dream of playing for their state is now a reality for not one, not two, but three members, with brothers Connor, Riley and Flynn all recently representing the state in rugby union.

To say rugby is a passion for this family is an understatement, with the brothers following in the footsteps of their dad, Shane, who was a former state U21 rugby representative.

Younger brother Dane is snapping at their heels, showing all the skills to perhaps one day too wear the state colours and join his brothers with bragging rights.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com