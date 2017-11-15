Turf pitch for Mallala

Four new turf wickets will be installed at Mallala Oval early next year assisting the Mallala Cricket Club (MCC) to become the centre of cricket in the plains.

Adelaide Plains Council granted consent for the upgrade, which will see MCC be responsible for all planning, installation, maintenance, and costs associated with the large project.

The new turf pitches will be installed following the removal of the existing concrete pitch, and a potable water main will be installed at the centre of the oval as bore water and recycled water are not to be used to water the surface.

MCC is part of the Barossa and Light Cricket Association (BLCA), and this association has adopted a strategic plan to become an all turf competition, providing support in both funding and guidance on how to install and maintain turf wickets.

