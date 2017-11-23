Actor Edmund Pegge to visit Two Wells

Adelaide Plains Library is proud to present Edmund Pegge as its special guest speaker at the Two Wells Bowling Club (Old Port Wakefield Road) on Friday, December 8 at 11am.

Travelling between England and Australia and working on stage, film and television for more than 50 years, Edmund Pegge knows all the tricks and trials of a working actor’s life which is now written in his recently published autobiography “Forever Horatio: an actor’s life.”

In this book, the actor whose extensive acting credits include well known television shows including “Matlock Police”, ”Doctor Who”, “Return of the Saint” and ”Rosemary and Thyme”, regales the reader with tales of the good times interspersed with the actor’s lean spells.

He has worked with many famous actors and directors and the book’s foreword is written by his life–long friend, Dame Judy Dench.

“Forever Horatio” is a celebration of the unexpected joys of being – as Edmund Pegge puts it – forever Horatio, never the lead, Hamlet.

Also an avid cricket aficionado, he divides his time between England and his second home, Australia.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com