AquaBubblers quenching thirst in Wakefield region

It’s never been easier to quench your thirst and stay healthy, thanks to new drinking fountains, called AquaBubblers, installed by SA Water and Wakefield Regional Council (WRC) in the Snowtown and Brinkworth.

The AquaBubblers are located in the Snowtown skate park and Stockyard Reserve at Brinkworth – both popular areas for the community.

WRC mayor, Rodney Reid, said council was delighted to be working with SA Water to install the new drinking fountains.

“Choosing tap water over sugary drinks is a very important part of a healthy lifestyle, and by installing water fountains in popular locations, we can help make this choice easier for our community,” Mayor Reid said.

