Final Dance Weekend for Clare

The 20th, and final, Dance Weekend was held at Clare late last month.

The dance Weekends started in 1988, teaming up with Angaston’s Ball to having a Saturday night dance in the Blyth hall, followed by a Sunday dance at Brinkworth.

By year 2003, all dances were held at Blyth with the Blyth Primary School catering.

In 2006, the Weekend Dance moved to St. Michael’s Hall in Clare, but by 2007, with 156 people attending the ball, the event had outgrown the little hall, so it was moved to the Clare Town Hall the following year

