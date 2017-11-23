Glittering turnout for BCS Formal

A large turnout of students from years seven to 12 frocked up at the Burra Town Hall on Friday night for the Hollywood themed Burra Community School

Formal.

The decorations were befitting of a la-la-land event, complete with glittering letters and Hollywood stars of fame for the senior class of 2017, who were also awarded Oscars.

Student DJ’s Ace and Chase Webster took care of the tunes and everybody enjoyed partying and dancing until the end of the event at about 10pm.

Well done to the students, staff and parents on the decorations and organising the end of year celebration.

