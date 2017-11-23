Good signs for dining ducks

New signage will be erected at Inchiquin Lake and the Gleeson Wetlands to encourage visitors to let the wild birdlife forage naturally, as well as a reminder to keep dogs on a lead in the area.

For those still wanting to feed the wild ducks, food will also be supplied by the Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council (CGVC) to the Lakeside Railway who will sell small bags of the duck-friendly pellets on its open days, and to Gleeson Wetlands who will distribute the food to its visiting school groups.

The signage will ask visitors to ‘Keep Wildlife Wild – thank you for letting the ducks feed naturally’.

The initiative has been on the Lakeside Railway and Gleeson Wetlands committee agendas for some time, however the groups were keen to keep the message positive and not discourage the public from visiting to enjoy the space and feed the wild ducks on site.

