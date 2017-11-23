‘Hold Up’ at Penwortham

Penwortham Day was celebrated on Sunday, November 5, starting with residents and friends of the Duke family, and special guests Geoff Brock MP and CGVC mayor, Allan Aughey, assembling at the intersection of Morrison Road and the Riesling trail.

Guests were there for the unveiling of a story board and corrugated iron art work of ‘The Hold Up Man’, created by talented Mt Horrocks Historical Society member, David Spackman.

If you ride along the Riesling Trail, you will see the site, and when you drive through Penwortham, you’ll also see the new iron artwork of Gulnare, a favourite dog of John Ainsworth Horrocks, the founder of Penwortham, that has also been installed with the current artwork of Horrocks leading his camel.

So who was the Hold Up Man?

In 1924, Penwortham identity, Tommy Duke, asked premier, Sir Henry Barwell, for a rail stop to be proclaimed at the 84-mile mark of the southern end of Penwortham, which he granted without hesitation.

