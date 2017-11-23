Locks lost for Life

Local Balaklava High School students took part in shaving their heads for the school’s Relay for Life campaign last week. Pictured above (middle) is Mitchell Taylor having his head shaved by BHS/Tafe hair dressing student, Brooke Ayris. With freshly shaved heads, Ethan Pepe and Blake Guerin are perched either side of Mitchell. Top left: Blake during his head shave. Top right: Ethan had a fair mop of hair shaved off!

