St Jo’s colourful Christmas celebration

St Joseph’s School, Clare, held its annual Christmas concert in the picturesque grounds of Sevenhill Cellars and College last Thursday evening.

Eleven class performances entertained a large crowd of family and friends who gathered, rugged up for the cool conditions but fortunately rain held off to allow the show to go on.

From Flamenco Fusion and Rocking Receptions to the Summer Of Cricket, Let’s Get Physical and the Diary of a (Miss) Whittall teacher, students sang, danced and acted, leaving the crowd toe tapping, laughing and smiling at the great display.

