Asbestos threat quelled

Material containing asbestos that was illegally dumped at the Two Wells Transfer Station, and then relocated to the Carslake Road quarry site recently, has been safely removed.

An estimated 450 tonnes of waste was disposed into appropriate landfill on November 13.

Adelaide Plains Council’s general manager of infrastructure, Martin Waddington, said the clean-up process started on November 8 and air quality monitoring was carried out for the entire time of the operation.

“It’s now been resolved and we’ve got EPA clearance,” Mr Waddington said.

“We got the asbestos experts in very early in the piece and they gave us advice and we acted on that advice.”

On October 6, CEO James Miller released a statement to the public after the hazardous material was discovered at the transfer station, outlining the process undertaken to address the issue.

The cost of the clean-up process is believed to be between $120,000 to $140,000, with council seeking to recover the expense from its

insurers.

