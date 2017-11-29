Community votes and sends clear message about forest future

The Mid North has spoken, voting to secure a new community and event centre at the Bundaleer Forest Picnic Ground Precinct and sending a strong message to the State Government on what they want for the future of the site.

The community learned last week it had been successful in winning $150,000 through the State Government’s community-voted Fund My Neighbourhood initiative.

Despite being excited with the news, Bundaleer Forest Community Areas Association chair Greg Boston said locals were uncertain about the future of the site and were still waiting for a long term commitment regarding public access to the forest precinct from the State Government.

“At this stage we are still awaiting a formal response regarding funding from State Government to enable the Picnic Ground Precinct to remain open to the public following divestment of the Mid North Forests,” he said.

“Our community cannot do anything at the Bundaleer Forest Picnic Ground Precinct unless State Government pledge adequate financial support to maintain this important local and State asset for the long term.

“We have conveyed this message to government for three years now.

“We have delivered a very clear funding request to Minister for Forests Leon Bignell in the past two weeks and hope that a positive response is forthcoming soon, so our community can get on with planning a new and exciting future for Bundaleer Forest Picnic Ground in perpetuity.”

Mr Boston said community support in voting to access the Fund My Neighbourhood funding for the planned community and event centre at the picnic grounds sent a very clear message about what the broader Mid North community wanted for the site.

“We would really like to thank all those people in our neighbourhood who voted for the project, who like us, are so passionate about a bright future for this important recreational area,” he said.

