High-tech library kiosk coming to Hamley Bridge

Wakefield Regional Council is looking to the future, with Hamley Bridge set to benefit from a high-tech, self-serve library kiosk after the existing depot library is decommissioned in late December.

Council last week endorsed finding a suitable local venue for the kiosk service, in a move it hopes will provide more flexibility for library users and potentially become a model for other services in the region.

It is expected the Hamley Bridge kiosk service will be installed in a local business, where the public can order library material and have their items delivered to the business for collection.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com