Korunye Corner upgrade planned

THE rail crossing at Mallala, Paddy’s Bridge, Gordon and Verner Roads near Korunye, will be upgraded by realigning the roads in the approach to the crossing to reduce the sharpness of bends.

The upgrades will improve safety for road users and allow better access for B-double and B-triple trucks at the rail crossing.

Works are scheduled to start on December 4, 2017, and are expected to be completed mid May 2018, weather

permitting.

These works will occur between the hours of 7am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and 7am to 2pm Saturday.

The roads will remain open to traffic, with a 25km/h speed restriction in place while workers are on site.

Other speed restrictions may apply subject to on site conditions.

