Power presentation

Representatives from energy retailer Alinta gave a brief deputation to Adelaide Plains Council at its November 20 meeting.

This comes following a formal development application recently submitted to the state government for a power station to be built at Reeves Plains.

Once operational, the proposed Reeves Plains Power Station will supply up to 300 megawatts of power at peak times from the 40-hectare site on the corner of Redbanks Road and Days Road, approximately 12 kilometres south-east of the Mallala township.

It is estimated the project will cost $450 million, have a life-span of 25 years and employ six full-time people.

Since making their intentions known earlier this year, the company has held two community meetings to share information and take on board feedback from local residents.

Arcadis senior environmental engineer, Sam Withers, said some of this feedback had been reflected in the project proposal, and outlined to the chamber how changes to the site layout had been made as a result.

“There have been some changes to layout, primarily to create a 50 metre bushfire buffer,” Mr Withers said.

