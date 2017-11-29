Residents will have their say on solar farm

RESIDENTS and council will have an opportunity to provide a response to the proposed Chaff Mill Solar Farm at Mintaro when the development application is lodged with the state planning department.

Renewable Energy firm, FRV, is yet to lodge a development application on a 400 hectares of farming land near the Clare Valley town but has been consulting with the community and Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council.

The company met with CGVC elected members and senior staff last week to discuss the proposal.

“It was mainly to update us as to where they were at, plus fill us in on ongoing discussions with the Mintaro Progress Association and landowners in the area,” CGVC acting CEO, John Coombe said.

A development application should be lodged early next year, possibly January or February.

“Once it is lodged, the plans are put on public exhibition and there is a six to eight week opportunity to comment on the application,” Mr Coombe confirmed.

The Department of Planning confirmed council’s development plan would be a factor in its deliberations.

“Any proposal lodged would need to be assessed having regard to the relevant provisions of council’s development plan,” a department spokesperson explained.

