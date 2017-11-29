Tears of joy for lotto winner

SA Lotteries officials contacted a woman from the Orroroo region to advise her ‘dreams had come true’ after winning $20 million in the Oz Lotto draw on November 14.

Across Australia, there were only two division one winners in Oz Lotto draw 1239 – both from South Australia, and one from Orroroo.

Each division one winner won a division one prize of $20 million, the highest division one prize won in South Australia since 2014.

The winning entry from Orroroo was bought by a hardworking woman from the region who cried ‘tears of joy’ when SA Lotteries rang to confirm she was now a multi-millionaire.

“I’m from a long line of hard workers. Every time I stop and think about it, I think ‘how many people can I help with this?’ she said.

The thrilled winner confessed she’d only just begun playing Oz Lotto, inspired by a family tradition.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com