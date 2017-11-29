Wakefield’s new IS manager

Wakefield Regional Council has appointed Leon Kruger as its new Infrastructure Services (IS) manager, replacing David Hasset who was in the position for 10 years.

Mr Kruger has an extensive background in local government and civil engineering, most recently with the City of Busselton in Western Australia.

Council CEO, Jason Kuchel, said there was a strong response to council’s recruitment for the role.

“Wakefield has significant infrastructure investment across the community and Leon will lead a committed team working to ensure community expectations are met,” he said.

