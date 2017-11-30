Bed races to help Jamestown Hospital fundraising efforts

GABRIELLE HALL reports:

An initiative has been launched to kick off fundraising to update the interior of the Jamestown Hospital, with new signage in the main street an ongoing reminder of where the efforts are at and bed races planned as a community fundraiser.

The ‘thermometer’ signage at the western end of Ayr Street shows current funds at $1000 and will continue to rise as donations come in, showing step by step what the funds will be used for.

It is anticipated funds will be used for interior painting, modernisation of bathrooms, refurbishing and improvements to the general look and feel of the hospital.

Among the projects will be improvements to acute care wings including Verco Wing, the nurses station, high dependency ward, baby room, Aitken Wing, the palliative care ward, accident and emergency and birthing suite.

A community fundraising group has been formed by members of the Jamestown Hospital Women’s Auxiliary as well as Jamestown Health Advisory Council (HAC) representatives to drive the fundraising efforts.

Jamestown HAC representative and fundraising committee member Natasha Downing said with news of funding from Country Health SA to upgrade the operating theatre at the hospital, it was timely to look to update other interior areas of the hospital.

“It’s just very dated with 1980s – 1990s décor and is in need of a freshen up,” she said.

“It will make it nicer for patients and their families.

“Our hospital does cater for people from a wide reaching area – people to the north through to Hawker, across to Booleroo Centre and Peterborough use our hospital and even people come from Roxby Downs and Yorke Peninsula to have their babies here.”

Fundraising will kick off in earnest this Sunday at Jamestown’s Christmas pageant, where a wishing well will be set up for donations from the public.

The fundraising committee will also parade in the pageant to raise awareness of the initiative and launch its idea to host bed races at next year’s Christmas pageant to continue its fundraising efforts.

Mrs Downing said the bed races would be a fun community event, and one of many ideas including bowls nights, catering and other social functions to raise funds for the hospital improvements.

Grain growers can also donate grain (sold for cash on the day) at the Jamestown, Gladstone, Crystal Brook and Port Pirie silos for the cause under the Jamestown Hospital Gift Fund Trust – Mid North Health Advisory Council. Donations can be made anonymously or a tax receipt provided.

It is anticipated the fundraising efforts will be an ongoing effort over an extended period of time.

Keep an eye out for the wishing well at the Jamestown pageant this Sunday from 5.30pm.