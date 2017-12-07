Buffaloes too strong for Bulldogs

The Lower North Buffaloes proved to be too strong for Blyth/Kybunga on Saturday squashing the Bulldogs by 8 wickets at

Blyth.

Dan Richards and Shay Clifford opened the batting for Blyth/Kybunga after Tyson Eime won the toss and the combination made a steady start, but after accumulating 23 runs, Richards was bowled by Jason McPharlin for 16.

McPharlin struck again nine runs later, dismissing Clifford, caught by Jason Henderson for 12, and when McPharlin struck for a third time sending Will Harris back to the pavilion, caught by Tom Chapman for 2, it was 3

for 40.

Ben Hahn, batting at number 3, was joined by Eime and they took the total to 70 before McPharlin caught Hahn off the bowling of Jordan Taylor for 29 with four boundaries, and four runs later, Taylor sent Eime packing, caught by Kon Toumaras for 11.

Jace Andriske strode to the middle, but after facing only five deliveries, made the long haul back, caught by Taylor off Caleb McPharlin for a duck, bringing Wayne Jamieson to the middle to support Matthew Stewart.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com