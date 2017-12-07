Football royalty join Shippy’s celebration

“Over the journey, the game fascinated me, I loved footy, I wasn’t quite good enough to play at that level, but I fell in love with the game and after I left school I got involved with Westies.

“I started selling home match raffle tickets and stuff like that and eventually I got onto their committee when I was in my early 30s and I was on the committee for 10 years,” Shippy told the Plains Producer.

During Shippy’s 10-year term on the West Adelaide Football Club Management Committee between 1985 and ’94, he was chairman for two years in 1988 and ’89 and president for five years from 1990-1994, before being made Life Member of the West Adelaide Football Club in 2000.

Following a spell for a couple of years, Shippy was nominated for the position as League Commissioner and after being voted in, his next football journey began.

Improvement throughout country leagues and clubs was his priority.

“I identified that country footy wasn’t getting the attention it deserved and I was appointed to a portfolio of looking after country footy and it was decided that we needed a change to the structure,” Shippy said.

“It took a while, but then we formed the Community Football Board in about 2008 to be responsible for all community footy, then we worked out what we could do to keep clubs and leagues alive.

“There were some real issues in the country with funding, insurance and lots of other things which we were able, over the journey, to make a difference.”

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com