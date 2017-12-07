Man of the mo-ment

KEEN-eyed harness racing fans may have noticed a blue flash dashing across their screens in recent days.

That would have been rising trots star, Jayden Brewin, sporting his unique Movember silks to promote the men’s health cause.

The 17-year-old driver from Two Wells has been blitzing it this season, already outdriving his 40-win claim, an allowance that lets young drivers compete in lower rated races, within two months.

He’ll spend the remaining 10 months of the racing calendar, until September next year, racing with the best in the state.

Brewin is yet to reach adulthood, meaning his mo-growing ability is limited.

“I’m trying but it’s not going any good,” he laughed.

“It may have been better if I started growing it a year in advance but I’ve got no hope.

“There’s a bit of bumfluff there.”

The youngster spent some time in Victoria recently and noted star drivers, Chris Alford and Zac Phillips, were wearing the Movember threads.

