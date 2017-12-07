Port Wakefield has clear lead

The feature Division One clash last weekend was the match between Riverton and Wasleys. When the two sides last met, Wasleys won by one shot ensuring that an interesting match was likely.

Once again, a tight tussle ensued but on this occasion, the scores were tied at the end of the match with Wasleys gaining the match points courtesy of having two rinks up.

John Bubner (W) had a narrow 23-21 win over Cath Greenslade (R); Dave Olive (W) lost to Mark Griffiths (R) 27-24, while Ben Bowman (W) accounted for Dean Willmott (R) 24-19.

For the second week in a row, Balaklava suffered a one shot loss, this time, to bottom side Owen which broke through for its first win for the season.

While Tim Harkness (O) lost to Kym McPharlin (B) 24-22 and Michael Lamont (O) was defeated 25-17 by Renee Agnew (B), Peter Freebairn’s (O) 24-13 win over Barry Taylor (B) was sufficient to earn Owen the match points.

A further upset took place at Hamley Bridge where the home side inflicted a 14 shot loss upon second place Mallala.

