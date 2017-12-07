Ryan’s knock steers victory

A solid innings of 146 runs from Wilmington-Melrose skipper Ryan Slee steered the homeside to a huge win over Bundaleer in Northern Areas Cricket Association round seven at Melrose on Saturday.

Slee opened the innings with Jake Scutcheon and they were quick to get off the mark, punishing anything loose from Bundaleer speed twins, Ryan Clark and Jack Coleman.

But the partnership struck trouble when Coleman bowled Scutcheon for six runs and followed up by removing No.3 Cooper Woolford for a duck to see Wilmington-Melrose looking vulnerable at 2/25.

Veteran No.4 Michael Skull (33) and Shannon Jones (9) added runs while Sundries (25) was consistent and thanks to Slee’s brilliance with the bat, Wilmington-Melrose came in with a very competitive 5/230.

Coleman finished with 2/45.

Bundaleer’s reply saw a succession of cheap wickets and it was soon bowled out for 98 in 31 overs.

Ryan Clark top-scored with 30 at No.6, Billy Baynes made 13 and Sundries (14) was a major contributor.

Cody Scutcheon took 3/14 off nine, Shannon Jones took 3/31 off nine and single wickets to Declan McCallum, Jake Scutcheon, Tait Lambert and J. Cooke.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com