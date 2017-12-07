Simon our SA sports star

Jamestown’s Simon Hockey was named SA Country Athlete of the Year at a gala dinner last Friday evening for the South Australian Sport Awards.

The 40-year-old has been playing croquet since age eight and the sport has taken him all over the world including two tours to New Zealand, two to England, three to the United States and “everything domestically in Australia other than the Northern Territory”.

Most recently he played in “the pinnacle of the teams game”, the World Teams of Croquet in Palm Springs, California, adding another sporting feather to his cap.

“We were there for 3.5 weeks and won the MacRobertson Shield, it’s the first time Australia has won since 1932, and it really was the culmination of a lifetime’s work in the sport,” Simon said.

