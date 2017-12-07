Strong competition for Clare junior tennis event

Perfect conditions for tennis greeted the 78 entrants in the Clare Tennis Club’s annual Junior Tournament held at the Clare sports facility on Sunday.

Sponsored by Clare Sportspower the tournament drew players from the Mid and Lower North .

The Tournament caters for players under 17 years of age with age divisions in two year age brackets down to ages 11 and under.

It followed a knockout formula with first round losers from each event going in to a consolation draw to guarantee all participants a minimum of two sets of tennis in each event entered.

The strong crowd of players and parents were treated to a fine display of tennis with matches starting at 8.30am and nine courts were filled with action until 5.30pm with many matches decided in tiebreaks.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com