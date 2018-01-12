Carrieton rides high into 2018

THE 2017 pre-rodeo Round Up held at the Carrieton community clubrooms on Friday, December 29, was more than a simple get together.

The Carrieton Rodeo Committee decided that 65 years of rodeo was well worth commemorating locally, and did so in style, awarding two life memberships and unveiling an honour board.

The Board of Honour was unveiled by the State Member for Stuart and staunch supporter of northern SA activities, Dan van Holst Pellekaan from Wilmington.

In unveiling the board, Dan spoke of the dedication of the Carrieton people, past and present, and those further afield, who had the foresight to get the rodeo up and running way back in 1953.

He added that it was the descendants of those pioneers, and many others, young and old who have maintained the tradition of not only rodeos, but fund raising for worthy local causes.

The committee is indebted to John Parnell for providing the honour board, which has space for several decades of office bearers – indicating the faith that ‘the rodeo’ has in up-and-coming younger generations.