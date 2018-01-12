The Christmas Goat of Balaklava

SPECULATION is rife surrounding the mystical appearance of a goat in Balaklava over the Christmas period with suggestions circulating that it may have came from the sleigh of Santa.

Sightings of the goat were first reported on Christmas Day and became more regular over following days in a variety of locations around

town.

Marlene McArdle managed to snap a few photos of the stray creature but attempts to capture the goat failed.

“We all tried to catch it and next minute, it was all over Facebook,” she said.

Marlene wasn’t alone, as many locals tried and failed to catch the roaming goat.

Andrew Jettner saw the beast roaming Harris Street on his way to work on December 29 and rigged up a lasso.