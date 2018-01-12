Good signs

A collaborative project involving three community groups and the Clare & Gilbert Valleys Council has seen the development and installation of signage mapping connections between the Riesling Trail, Gleeson Wetlands and Melrose Park, Clare.

“With increased appreciation and visitation of the Gleeson Wetlands, a collaborative beautification project between Council and the Clare Lions Club, it made sense to connect this public space with

Melrose Park, home of the Clare Model Engineers, and the Riesling Trail,” Clare & Gilbert Valleys Council Community Liaison Officer, Lol Hill said.

“They are three unique features of the Clare Valley, which should be connected.”

The signage was designed by model engineer, David Lloyd, in collaboration with the other involved groups, and supported by a successful $3000 Community Asset grant from council.

Five signs have been created, mapping connecting areas of the Riesling Trail with a route through Melrose Park to the Gleeson Wetlands, also indicating locations of public barbecues, shelters, car parks and toilets.

Two signs will be placed along the Riesling Trail, two at Melrose Park and one at the Wetlands.

Allan Mayfield, chairman of the Riesling Trail committee, said user numbers for the trail were growing by a steady seven per cent a year, with about 50,000 people walking or cycling the trail annually.