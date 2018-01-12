Revamped church reopens for Christmas

THE Blyth Trinity Lutheran Church got the ‘green light’ a few days prior to Christmas Eve to hold its first return service in the church since the tornado hit in September 2016.

The newly refurbished church has taken on a new look for the interior from the previous church, complete with new blue seating and freshly painted woodwork plus a new extension including kitchen and toilet facilities.

It looked amazing at the children’s Christmas Eve service and all went extremely well considering there was no time to have a practice run as all systems were installed only two days before Christmas.

It was lovely to see a full house at the children’s service with more than 120 attending, who watched the children tell the story of Christ’s birth, together with carol singing.