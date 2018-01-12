Sam’s big steps for stroke support

A YOUNG stroke survivor will be walking through the region next week raising money for recovery treatments.

Sam Tee, a former Adelaide resident, suffered a stroke during a gym workout in 2014, aged just 29.

He was fortunate to recover well from the scare and teamed up with friend, Matt Rothwell, to walk 15,000km around Australia to raise funds for the Stroke Recovery Trial Fund and Stroke Associations of Australia.

The trip will take about 14 months in total, with the pair trekking 1500km from Melbourne so far.

A fundraiser will be held at Mallala Hotel on Tuesday next week, as the walk takes a detour through the Adelaide Plains off the Augusta Highway.