Shield up for grabs

THERE was no action on most of the sporting fields around the district last Saturday due to a hot day, however, it should all crank up again next Saturday *cough, *cough.

Meanwhile, Stanley Cricket Association is preparing to re-write the history books when it attempts to win a record eighth consecutive North Eastern Shield.

The seemingly invincible Clare Valley team will line up against Northern Areas Cricket Association in the opening round of this year’s inter-association series to be played at Burra on Sunday, February 4.