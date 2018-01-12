Stanley squad in line for nine

STANLEY

THE Stanley Cricket Association squad has been selected to vie for a ninth consecutive Mid North Shield.

The squad is Zach Fielding, Isaac Moller, Paul Meyer (Brinkworth/Koolunga), Scott Stedall (VC), Matt Bennie, Brendan Barton, Alex Falconer (Clare Combined), Todd McPharlin (C), Jordan Taylor, Jason McPharlin, Aaron Cross (Lower North), Morne Scheepers, Michael Dopson, Scott Kuerschner (Sevenhill), Brad Jones (Long Plains), Darcy Nixon (Rebels).

Game One is on February 4 against Northern Areas at Burra.

Game Two on February 18, against Rocky River at Sevenhill.

Games start at 10am.

Paul Meyer, who played a major role in taking the Stanley lads to a record eight consecutive shield wins, has stepped down from association skipper duties.

Could it be time the trophy be renamed the Meyer Shield?

There’s a bit of rep cricket going on, the Mid North and Yorke Peninsula lads competing in the Under 14 and Under 12 Country Cups this week.

Meantime, two Clare Valley girls, Issy Bryksy and Matilda Maitland, are battling it out for South Australia’s Under 12 girls team in Barooga, NSW.

Both are playing well, with the team picking up a win and a narrow defeat in its first two days play.