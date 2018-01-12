Third generation Kellock to lead Rams

SAM Kellock will continue a family tradition this year after being appointed as president of the Burra/Booborowie/Hallett Football Club for 2018.

Sam takes over the top job at the Rams from Ian Dolphin, who was at the helm for two years and becomes the third generation Kellock to lead the club, following in the footsteps of his father, Greg, and grandfather, David.

David Kellock was there at the start being elected inaugural president of the newly formed RAMS in 1986, following the amalgamation of the Burra and Booborowie/Hallett Football Clubs.

Dave was elected for a second year as president in 1987 and after a three-year break the former hard-nut Burra ruckman returned to the presidency of the BBH Football Club for another two-year term from 1991-1992.

Six years later, Greg Kellock, stepped up to be president of BBH from 1998-1999 and just like his dad he was back for another stint, but only for one year, when the Rams won their second A grade premiership in 2011.