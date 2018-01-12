Wooroora retains inter-association bowls shield over rival competitions

Barossa & Light men’s association, and Broughton, Mid North and Wooroora Saturday pennant sides, converged upon Balaklava Bowling Club on Sunday to compete for the K.S. Trengove Shield for inter-association bowls.

Bowlers were greeted to a warm day, but a more pleasant day than the day before, as they competed in three 14-end matches against the respective sides.

Round one saw Wooroora play Mid North, while Broughton played Barossa & Light.

Both Wooroora and Barossa & Light recorded handy 28 and 18 shot wins against their respective opponents.

Wooroora 99 (B. Bowman 25, A. Green 15, W. McPharlin16, J. Nicolai 17, M. Griffiths 10, D. Olive 16) def. Mid North 71 (J. Barr 8, B. Brown 16, I. Wandel 9, A. Peters 9, P. Farley 15, D. Glazbrook 14)

Barossa & Light 90 (T. Curtis 11, M. Campbell 23, J. Standish 12, S. Marslen 9, D. Green 21, R. Walker 14) def. Broughton 72 (B. Goss 10, N. Heinrich 6, P. Meyer 14, J. Freebairn 19, S. Heinjus 7, M. Perrin 16)

Round two saw Mid North rebound by defeating Barossa & Light by 26 shots while Wooroora accounted for Broughton by 28 shots.

Mid North 93 (J. Barr 22, B. Brown 11, P. Farley 12, D. Glazbrook 17, A. Peters 15, I. Wandel 16) def. Barossa & Light 67 (T. Curtis 7, S. Marslen 17, D. Green 13, R. Walker 12, J. Standish 11, M. Campbell 7)

Wooroora 95 (B. Bowman 15, A. Green 21, W. McPharlin 28, J. Nicolai 11, M. Griffiths 11, D. Olive 9) def. Broughton 66 (P. Meyer 16, N. Heinrich 6, B. Goss 5, M. Perrin 7, J. Freebairn 13, S. Heinjus 19)