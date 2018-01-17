Check line number in Golden North recall products

GOLDEN North is undertaking a national recall of a number of products it manufactures but most products are still available for purchase at no risk to the customer.

The recall follows a consumer complaint about metal fragments in a product.

Golden North marketing director, Trevor Pomery, said the date stamp on products contains some vital information about the possible contamination.

Affected products were produced on Line 2 (L2)

This is marked on the best before date stamp.

See below for the list of recalled products, all other lines are safe to keep and consume.

The recall includes the following ice cream products:

•

Black & Gold 5-litre Vanilla with L2 – Best Before 04 Dec 19

•

Black & Gold 2-litre Chocolate Choc Chip with L2 – Best Before 08 Dec 19 and 12 Dec 19

•

Country Style 5-litre Vanilla with L2 – Best Before 07 Dec 19, 13 Dec 19 and 14 Dec 19

•

Country Style 5-litre Krazy Kolors with L2 – Best Before 13 Dec 19

•

Foodland 4-litre Neapolitan with L2 – Best Before 12 Dec 19

•

Golden North 2-litre Vanilla with L2 – Best Before 05 Dec 19 and 08 Dec 19

•

Golden North 2-litre Honey with L2 – Best Before 06 Dec 19

•

Simple 2-litre Vanilla with L2 – Best Before 07 Dec 19

•

Simple 2-litre Neapolitan with L2 – Best Before 07 Dec 19

In South Australia these products are available at Coles, Woolworths, Foodland, Supa IGA, IGA, OTR and Golden North’s Cavan offices.

No other Golden North products are affected by the recall.

“There have been no reports of harm or injury to any consumers, with the product recall being undertaken for precautionary purposes only to ensure the safety of customers in line with Golden North’s commitment to maintaining the highest possible standards of product quality,” Mr Pomery said.

Anyone who has purchased an affected product should check the “best before” date and return it for a full refund or call 1800 001 572 for more information.

For health concerns, consumers should contact their GP or healthdirect Australia on 1800 022 222.

