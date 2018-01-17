Clare and Gilbert Valleys winners announced

Five community members and two organisations will celebrate their successful nominations in this year’s Australia Day awards for the Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council.

The communities of Auburn, Clare, Saddleworth and Riverton will host breakfast on January 26, starting at 8.30am followed by award presentations.

• Retired Clare veterinary surgeon, Dr John Koch, has been named Australia Day Citizen for council’s northern area for the work he has done in value-adding to the community through a range of meaningful ways which have impacted on individuals within and beyond the council area.

Dr Koch, who is a former Clare & Gilbert Valleys councillor, has introduced a range of sustainable business models into the community, in partnership with his wife, Dr Larelle Fenner.

He moved in to Clare in 1980 and started work as a veterinarian.

In the mid-1990s, he was involved in the establishment of Kirribilly Viticulture.

He has been a local business owner and operator for more than 30 years, supporting the employment and skills development of the community.

Having served on many local community committees during his time in the Clare Valley, he was a councillor for 13 years, including holding the position of deputy mayor.

He was inaugural secretary of the Wool, Wine and Wheat Country Youth Education Fund and continues to support the growth and development of his regional community in a myriad ways.

A driving force behind the Sister City twinning arrangement between the communities of the Clare & Gilbert Valleys and Japan, Dr Koch has led delegations since 1994, which have seen more than 260 regional residents visit Japan and make lifelong friendships.

Young Citizen of the Year Etabez Donato will receive her award at the Clare breakfast.

Etabez served her school community as a prefect and head prefect, was a school sports captain and won various sports achievement awards, including a Pierre de Coubertin Award which recognises secondary school students who demonstrate values which are consistent with the Olympic Movement through participation in sporting activities.

She has served on the Youth Advisory Committee for the past three years and as chair for the past 12 months.

Etabez has become an adept public speaker, speaking at Rotary, Clare Bowls Club and the Clare Zonta International Women’s Day Breakfast abut her return to her home country of Ethiopia after fundraising $2500 to purchase 300 text books and cement for four classroom floors in the local village school.

A hard working, compassionate and community-minded young woman, Etabez has a proven excellence in her chosen sport of hockey, winning the Best and Fairest Medal U18, co-ed and B Grade Women’s (Clare Association) A-grade women’s (Port Pirie) and was selected as a member of the U18 State Women’s team and the U21 Australian Women’s country hockey team that played in Fiji last month.

Community Event of the Year for the northern area is Clare Valley Park Run.

Established in 2016, Park Run is held every Saturday morning from 8am at the Clare Showgrounds.

The free, timed 6km event is open to people of all ages and is managed by a small band of volunteers, attracting people from throughout Australia and even the world.

Park Run encourages people of all ages and abilities to get out and be active and is the northernmost Park Run in South Australia.

Results are recorded and tracked allowing participants to set goals and achieve personal best times if they desire.

The run is held on the Riesling Trail and provides another ongoing attraction to the Clare Valley.

The event was initiated by Clare resident Natalie Clothier.