Doug – a driving force and deserving winner

Born in India, Doug moved to Australia with his wife Rita, and two sons, as ’10 pound Poms,’ and said the move here was ‘the best decision we ever made.’

He started his driving training careers through St Johns by becoming a driver trainer for ambulance personnel travelling to both country and metro centres.

As his wife was a long-time ambulance volunteer, Doug then decided to become an ambulance volunteer himself.

Over his many years of service, Doug received the St John Ambulance Award of Order and Emergency Services Medal, and also the Public Service Award from the Commonwealth Government.

After this training, Doug taught thousands of people to drive, assisting young people to study for their learner’s permit, and trained seniors or those with a disability for upcoming driver’s tests.

He often gave his time to those who couldn’t afford driving lessons, as he believed everyone should be able to learn how to drive.

“However driving is a privilege not a right and many drivers don’t think about others on the roads – rules are there to protect everyone,” Doug said.

While at Clare, Doug also taught many farmers how to drive a truck ready for harvest, and worked with politicians on some road

issues.