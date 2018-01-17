Fishers to ponder licence buyback

PROFESSIONAL fishers in Port Wakefield have about 18 months to decide if they will sell their licence to the State Government, which has announced a $20 million industry reform.

That funding accommodates a buy back of up to a third of South Australia’s Marine Scalefish fishing licences.

The move is designed to secure the future of snapper, whiting and garfish stocks.

The voluntary buy-back scheme targets the removal of 100 commercial net and longline licences, in addition to the introduction of new zoning and quota management regulations to safeguard the future of the fishery.

Port Wakefield haul net fisher and local industry spokesperson, Bart Butson, said it was good to see a financial commitment from the government and fishers will be weighing up their future, with the buyback process starting from July 2019.

“It gives fishers a decent amount of time to consider their future, so I think that has been done really well,” he said.

“We are talking about people’s lifestyles and lives in general, so it will be quite an anxious time for local fishers who will be approaching the buyback period with both a sense positivity and weariness.”

That weariness stems from years of battling major industry form leading up to and then working with the Marine Park Sanctuary Zones implemented in 2014.

