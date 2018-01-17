Lifeline Superstore open for business

Clare’s new Lifeline Superstore officially opened its doors on Monday morning.

Boasting a huge 350 square metres of space, the new retail boutique now offers shoppers a larger range of new and used clothing, accessories, toys, linen and knick knacks.

Clare and Gilbert Valleys mayor, Allan Aughey OAM, officially opened the new store, along with Lifeline Broken Hill Country to Coast CEO, Scott Hammond, and business manager, Helen Dietman.

Shoppers gathered eagerly at the door ahead of the opening, keen to venture inside to see the new store and what was on offer.

Broken Hill Country to Coast business manager, Helen Dietman, said it was an exciting day for both the volunteers running the store and the

community.

“This is the fourth Lifeline megastore Broken Hill Country to Coast has opened, with others in Port Augusta, Whyalla, Gawler and one soon to be in Port Pirie,” she said.

“The bigger store means we can have a huge array of new and second hand stock.”

With 20 volunteer staff working in the store – and more being sought – Helen said the move from the previous 78 square metre store where they had been operating ‘just down the street’ for 22 years, provided a larger retail space, ease of shopping and room for more stock.

