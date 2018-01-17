Nominations open for Wakefield central ward

Nominations for candidates for Wakefield Regional Council’s Central Ward are now open.

Following the resignation in October of Councillor Dick Pain, a supplementary election is necessary to fill the vacancy of councillor for Central Ward.

Mayor Rodney Reid urged those with a passion for local community to nominate for the election.

“Local councils have an important role to play in developing thriving communities and making life better for local citizens,” Mayor Reid said.

“By joining council, you can make a difference, help shape our future and ensure council programs and services are being delivered in line with community expectations.”

“We are keen to promote diversity on the council as this helps ensure our decision making reflects our whole community.

“All nominations will be most welcome but we wish to encourage those who may not have traditionally considered running for council,” Mayor Reid said.

Nominations close at 12 noon on Thursday, January 25, 2018 and an information session for intending candidates will be held at the Phil Barry Chamber, Scotland Place at 3pm on Monday, January 22.

The election will be conducted entirely by post and ballot material will be sent to electors from Tuesday, February 6 to Monday, February 12, with polling day (close of voting) at noon on Monday, February 26.

The election process will be managed by Electoral Commission SA.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com