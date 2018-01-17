Rural black spot upgrades

The State Government is investing $17 million in the latest round of its rural road safety infrastructure program, with a range of treatments aimed at increasing safety across our regional road network.

The works will include intersection upgrades at Barrier Highway at Copperhouse Road and Springbank Road, Burra, and Goolwa Road and Winery Road, Currency Creek, to reduce the risk of turning and rear end crashes.

Shoulder sealing will be undertaken on the Riddoch Highway between Padthaway and Naracoorte, which will complete shoulder sealing for the full length of the Riddoch Highway between Keith and Mount Gambier.

