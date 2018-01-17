Wirrabara stops traffic

The Wirrabara Hotel quite literally stops traffic, thanks to its unique display of sketchings.

The 37 portraits feature a range of locals who do, or did, frequent the hotel, and were drawn by former hotel owner, Tania Heaslip. No, not the Tania Heaslip from Owen!

Tania, who ran the hotel with her husband from 1993 to 1997 and now lives in Goolwa, doesn’t do much drawing these days, however current publican, Barry Hoepner, is hoping she will come out of retirement with at least two more pictures to fill up the empty spaces on the wall.

“Apparently Tania took about 10 minutes to draw a base sketch of people as they sat at the bar, then went out the back for about an hour to complete the finer details,” Barry said.

“The pictures are now a permanent fixture of the hotel, and are certainly a talking point.”

