Fiona Chapman Reports



THREE Lower North cricketers represented the Yorke Peninsula under 14 team in the Bank SA Country Cup competition last week, finishing with two wins and two losses.

Jacob Battle, Jacob Chapman and Tom Michael all donned the baggy blue YP cap.

On day one, the YP boys started the week slowly, keeping Barossa to 5/157 and then being bowled out for 44.

Highlight of the day for YP was their fielding with some good catches and a fantastic direct hit run out from Tom Michael.

On a very slow and low wicket at Freeling on day two, YP worked hard to put 79 on the board off 43 overs with Jack Rowntree’s 27 the highlight of the innings.

