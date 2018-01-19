Amy aims for a challenge

Balaklava’s Amy Langdon is excited about what her future holds as she heads off to university to study medicine this year.

After completing her Year 12 studies last year, with an ATAR of 97.65, Amy is the dux of Balaklava High School for 2017.

She studied English Literary Studies, Mathematical Methods, Physics, Biology and Research Project B.

“It was a full-on year, stressful at times but quite manageable, and I also continued playing netball, working at Foodland and catching up with my friends, which helped me get back to studies with a fresh mind,” Amy said.

Amy is currently working at AGT during the harvest season, but will soon be heading off to Flinders University.

She hopes to study medicine, possibly specialising in sports medicine, but will ‘see how it goes.’

“I will live on campus and am excited about making new friends and the challenges we’ll face – we’ll all be in the same boat together!”

Amy hopes to continue playing sport but maybe on a more casual basis, depending on her study workload.

