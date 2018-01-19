Aussie kick to Wilmington Rodeo

If you’re looking for a novel way to spend the Australia Day long weekend, why not head to the Wilmington Rodeo on Saturday, January 27!

Free camping is available so you can take the family along, or get a group of friends together, for an action packed weekend.

The rodeo action kicks off at 7pm with a full program of events scheduled including the open bull ride, saddle bronc, ladies and junior barrel racing, and the junior bull ride.

Riders are coming from all over Australia to compete for more than $20,000 in prize money, with stock supplied by Ron Woodall and Sons from Victoria.

With a large crowd expected, the lawned areas are great for families to sit and enjoy some dinner while watching the bronco action.

Full catering is available providing a barbecue, hot dogs and more, along with soft drink and full bar facilities.

There is strictly no BYO drinks/glass into the rodeo grounds, including the camping grounds and carpark, along within the township.

There will also be clothing stalls open on the night so check out the bargains.

