Blyth bounces into Christmas

The weather was idyllic on Thursday, December 21 for the Blyth Christmas Street Carnival which drew one of its largest crowds to the night.

The event saw a bigger and better jumping castle, while a craft table nearby greeted the youngsters and certainly kept them occupied during the

night.

The usual fancy dress competition was popular with winners being Tilly Welke, Erinne Haitana, Gracie Treasure and Alexis Hentschke.

Best Christmas decorated bike competition attracted a huge number of entries of various ages, and winners were Jack Hayes, Bryce Toms and Estelle Noble.

After a few years absence, the best Christmas decorated biscuit competition returned, attracting a large number of entries.

Winners were Soraya White with a decorated angel and Josh Hentschke with a brightly decorated gingerbread Christmas tree.

The water balloon championship was an all girl affair with Kristin Carling and Sarah Linn winning the senior event, and sisters Neve and Isabel Pratt winning the juniors.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com