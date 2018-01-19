Clare production the real McCoy

FOR the last nine years, Clare Uniting Church has produced a Christmas drama production which features in our Christmas worship services.

It involves most of our children and youth and a few adults each year – this year a cast of 46 performed ‘Jed and Roy McCoy’ which we adapted (a lot) from a book of the same name by Andrew McDonough.

The story: Shepherd brothers, Jed and Roy McCoy have been feuding for years.

Their families are no better either!

Their bitter rivalry comes to blows every year at the annual Bethlehem Show, where they cheat their way to victory in the sheep dog trials, Bethlehem Women’s Association scone mix competition, sheep shearing, and Bethlehem junior show girl competition!

Not to mention the rivalry between the two families on grand final day when the South Bethlehem Donkeys battle the North Bethlehem Camels!

