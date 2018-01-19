Earl top citizen of Adelaide Plains area

This year’s Australia Day service will be held at Dublin on Friday January 26 for the Adelaide Plains Council region. Veteran Adelaide Plains Country Fire Service volunteer, Phillip Earl, has been named the 2018 Citizen of the Year, with an historical project by the Two Wells RSL taking out the Community Project of the Year honours.

Citizen of the Year winner – Phillip Earl

Phillip, of Korunye, first joined the Mallala CFS as a cadet the day after his eleventh birthday and has been a member ever since.

After marrying his wife Trudy and moving to Two Wells he transferred to the Two Wells CFS in 1981.

He became secretary in 1982, followed by lieutenant then brigade captain in 1985, holding this position for 19 years until his elevation to Light Group Officer in 2005, a position he currently still holds.

During his time as brigade captain Phillip has capably led local efforts in dealing with fire, flood and other emergencies including motor vehicle accidents.

He has seen the Light and Gawler Rivers flooding, numerous vehicle accidents, search and rescues, plane crashes, chemical spills and a train derailment.

Phillip attended the Port Lincoln fires in 2001 and 2005, and most recently the 2015 Pinery fire.

