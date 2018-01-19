Rollicking Riverton Christmas fun

Perfect weather saw a large crowd gather at Riverton oval for the annual Christmas Carnival on December 22.

Delicious food, fun games, market stalls, activities and fellowship ensured people of all ages thoroughly enjoyed the evening.

Master of Ceremonies, Matthew Greenslade, kept the crowd up to date with activities while his offsider, audio technician, Mike Johnson, provided the PA system that streamed lively music throughout the night for everyone to enjoy.

The Valleys Choir entertained everyone with Christmas carols, while the children had an assortment of activities to keep them amused, such as a bouncy castle, face painting, animal petting zoo, bungee run and the dunking machine.

Mind you, some young-at-heart adults also ‘enjoyed’ the dunking machine, including teachers from Riverton and Saddleworth primary, and Riverton high school, who ‘volunteered’ to be dunked by their all-too-keen students!

Father Christmas arrived in the CFS truck decorated with lights, bells and whistles, greeted by 150 very excited youngsters, before making his way to the beautifully decorated Magic Cave where the children each received a gift bag full of goodies.

